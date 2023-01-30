Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles put on a clinic against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. In the process, Hurts surpassed former Carolina Panthers’ legend Cam Newton with a ridiculous feat.

The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7. They have won the NFC Championship and will compete in the Super Bowl. With 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Hurts ran in for a one-yard touchdown. It marked his 15th rushing touchdown on the year, surpassing Newton for most rushing touchdowns by a QB in a single season, via Fox Sports.

Overall, Hurts completed 15-of-25 passes for 121 yards. He added 39 rushing yards alongside his score as all four of the Eagles’ touchdowns came via the run.

Statistically, it was a bit of a down game for Hurts. However, the Eagles’ path to victory was made much easier as the 49ers dealt with injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson. Still, Hurts’ feat shows just how strong of a QB he has been for Philadelphia this season.

Including the playoffs, Hurts has thrown for 3,976 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has also run for 833 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hurts was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

Cam Newton is considered one of the best running quarterbacks in NFL history. Jalen Hurts has now surpassed him in terms of rushing touchdowns, showing how much he has developed as a play maker in the league.

The Eagles will now prepare for the winner of Chiefs vs. Bengals in the Super Bowl. They’ll hope Hurts continues his phenomenal play with both his arm, and his feet.