Logan Webb and Buster Posey's careers overlapped on the San Francisco Giants from 2019 to 2021. However, the former MVP shifted into a role in the Giants' front office in 2022. Since then, Posey has climbed up the ranks and became the president of baseball operations in 2024. Among his other responsibilities, it is Posey's job to work with Bob Melvin to put together the best roster possible. Webb shared his thoughts on Posey's recent moves, including the addition of Dominic Smith.

The Giants are 37-28 after their 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. While their record is well over .500, San Francisco is in third place in the National League West. Despite a hot start to the season, Posey and the Giants are not satisfied. Their flurry of recent moves have been made with the hopes of improving a below average offense.

Posey spoke to NBC Sports Giants Insider Alex Pavlovic about his transactions and how it has impacted him. He said that optioning players is hard, but he is willing to do whatever it takes to reignite the offense.

“It's been a rough go the last two and a half weeks,” Posey said. “I hope that for however long I end up doing this, I hope it's never easy to have to tell players that you're taking a job away from them — whether it's optioning them or not — it's not an enjoyable thing to do. But the way we're going right now, we've got to change some things up. We've got to hopefully get some different looks from some different hitters and get this thing going.”

Webb gave his take on Posey's comments to San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami on Saturday.

“When Buster says it's ‘go time,' it's go time,” Webb said.

San Francisco's offense got them a big win against the Braves on Saturday. They are undefeated since acquiring Smith from the free agency market. Posey hopes it is a sign of what's to come. Melvin and the Giants have the talent necessary to contend in their division and the NL as a whole. If they make a deep run, Webb and Posey could add another ring to their collection as a duo.