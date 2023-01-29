Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a phenomenal season in 2022-23, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the 24-year-old is going to cash in in a big way on his next deal.

Rapoport shared his thoughts on Hurts’ MVP campaign for the Eagles, and what marching the team all the way to the NFC Championship Game will mean for his next contract.

“He’s eligible for an extension after the season, and my understanding is the Philadelphia Eagles and his agent, Nicole Lynn, are going to get together this offseason and see if they can work out what would no doubt be a big time monster extension for Jalen Hurts,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay on Sunday morning.

“Just think about how far he has come. This time last year, we were wondering, ‘is he for sure the guy for the Eagles? Are they going to pursue any of the other big name quarterbacks?,'” Rapoport explained. “Now an MVP candidate, who has led his team all the way to today, there is no doubt he is a massive part of the Eagles future.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is eligible for an extension after this season, and there are no doubts he's a massive part of their long-term future. A look at what could be coming… pic.twitter.com/gIxAYkUiex — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

Hurts is set to make four million dollars in the final year of his rookie contract; he doesn’t have a fifth year option because he wasn’t a first rounder, unlike fellow superstar Joe Burrow.

But Jalen Hurts has been a revelation for the Eagles, battling through a shoulder injury to carry the team into Sunday’s NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.

If Hurts can help the Eagles secure one more win and a second Super Bowl berth in six years, he’ll undoubtedly be due for a monster raise with his next contract. And if he can lead the NFL’s best regular season team to a win in Super Bowl LVII? Then the sky will be the ceiling for the potential MVP’s next deal.