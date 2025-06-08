The Chicago Sky came into their big matchup against the Indiana Fever on Saturday with a relatively clean slate of health. Despite sitting out practice earlier this week, starting center Kamilla Cardoso was officially ruled a go. But bad news struck for the Sky during the first quarter of their game against the Fever. Starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot suffered an apparent knee injury and was carried off the court.

Following the initial injury, Courtney Vandersloot was ruled out for the remainder of the Sky’s game against the Fever, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. She was unable to leave the court and head back to the locker room on her own. The Sky are already down one veteran point guard as Moriah Jefferson has yet to make her season debut. Jefferson is recovering from a leg injury.

At the point of her injury, Vandersloot had scored two points in five minutes. A concrete update on Vandersloot likely won’t come until after the game some time, but her absence is a major blow for the Sky. Rookie point guard Hailey Van Lith, who has played sparingly this season, saw increased minutes in the game with Vandersloot out. She played 11 first half minutes, second-most she’s played this season.

Vandersloot had appeared in all six of the Sky’s games coming into Saturday, at just about 31 minutes per game. She had been averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 21.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the team’s game against the Dallas Wings last week, Vandersloot made history in becoming the Sky’s all-team leading scorer. She played the first 12 seasons of her career with the Sky, helping lead them to the 2021 WNBA title. She returned to the Sky this past offseason as a free agent after playing two seasons with the New York Liberty.