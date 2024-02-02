The series, which started back in 1997, hasn't seen a new entry since 2015.

Eagles' Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce is apparently “secretly looking into” bringing back the iconic Backyard Sports game series. The series, which started back in 1997, hasn't seen a new entry since 2015. Overall, the games featured a variety of sports from Baseball, Football, Soccer, Hockey, Basketball, Skateboarding, and more. While the more recent titles didn't leave as lasting of an impression, we still acknowledge the series' roots and what the games offered.

Eagles' Jason Kelce Wants To Bring Backyard Football & Backyard Baseball Back

If anyone knows who has the rights to the backyard sports franchise please hit us up 👀pic.twitter.com/hwZ3WxNt74 — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 31, 2024

The Hall-of-fame bound brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, discussed the Backyard Sports game series on their New Heights Podcast. While Travis brought the discussion up, Jason admitted he's been “secretly been looking into seeing if anybody holds the rights to Backyard Football, and or Backyard Baseball.” He added that he “wants to buy it and get this things going again.”

The both then started speaking about how awesome the series was back in the day. “It was so elecric”, Jason said. “Could you imagine playing Backyard Football right now on your phone?”

Whether or not something comes out of this is a complete unknown. However, it's nice to see two big names in sports media discuss the potential revival of a great sports series. While we don't know if the Kelce Bros actually plan on buying and rebooting a video game series, it perhaps means someone will if the interest spikes up. Of course, there has to be a financial reason to support such an idea.

But if so, it would mean the return of the one of the greatest sports video game series of all time. It started back in 1997, with the release of Backyard Baseball. The game let you assemble a baseball team of kids from around the block, each with their own stats, strengths, and weaknesses. However, a few exceptions, like Pablo Sanchez, made some of the characters and more memorable.

The series stepped into the Football genre starting in 1999. Like the baseball version, Backyard Football offered addicting gameplay with a colorful cast of characters to play with. Many iterations of this particular series released into the late 2000s, with Rookie Rush (2010) being the final football game.

What we particularly liked about these titles was the inclusion of real players in these games. Overall, the Backyard Sports game series let you also play as professional athletes like Dan Marino, Derek Jeter, Randy Johnson, and more. The combination of real players and fictional ones made for a richer experience. Should the Kelce Brothers venture into the gaming scene, we wonder if they would put themselves in the game.

The series was originally developed by Humongous Entertainment. However, the series was eventually acquired by Day6 Sports Group, who went out of business in 2020. Four years later, it seems people want to see the series return. Whether Jason Kelce plans on retiring to make video games or come back in some capacity to the Eagles, we look forward to what the future holds. However, for now we just want to temper our expectations. Nevertheless, a Backyard Baseball or Football game would be awesome on today's gaming platforms.

While Jason thinks about Backyard Sports, Travis Kelce needs to think about his preparation for Super Bow LVIII.

For more gaming, NFL, and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Additionally, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more gaming content!