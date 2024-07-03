Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is an experienced veteran who has blocked a lot of players in his time, whether that be his opponents during games or teammates during practice, and he recently revealed who the toughest teammate he's had to block is during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

“Jordan Davis, man tough guy to move,” Lane Johnson said, on The Ryen Russillo Podcast. “Yeah out of those three, if I'm just drive blocking. Pass blocking, as long as he's the d-tackle I'll be fine. If he's running from 10 yards out, the 4.7 whatever he ran at the combine would be hard to stop. I remember going against Chris (Long) earlier in my career, or about to go against him, I think he was injured but I remember watching tape of him just annihilating guys. And obviously Haason (Reddick) made me a lot better. Every rusher has a different style so his lateral quickness is unique and for me, helped me a lot the past two years.”

Johnson detailed the players he had to face in practice over the years, and it is encouraging for Eagles fans that Jordan Davis is getting the praise that he is getting here. After a promising rookie season, Davis received a lot of criticism for his play in 2023 as the Eagles faltered down the stretch and lost in the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Eagles resetting on defense with new coordinator

The Eagles are resetting at both coordinator spots again this year, with Kellen Moore on offense and Vic Fangio on defense. The defensive unit is talented up front, although there are questions about the secondary. Davis getting back on the right track would be huge for the run defense, and Vic Fangio has Jalen Carter to work with on the inside as well, with new edge rusher Bryce Huff replacing Haason Reddick.

In 2022, the Eagles had a historic season when it came to rushing the passer. In 2023, some questions regarding the secondary presented themselves. Due to question surrounding veteran cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Howie Roseman added two young players to the unit in the first two rounds with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Quinyon Mitchell is likely going to start, and was viewed by many as the best cornerback in the draft, while Cooper DeJean is viewed more as a hybrid of a slot corner and a safety. He could be a versatile piece for Fangio to use. Howie Roseman also brought back CJ Gardner-Johnson after he spent 2023 with the Detroit Lions. It should help to have a veteran like him on the back end.

Still, the Eagles' pass rush is likely going to be the most important part. If Davis is more consistent, and Jalen Carter is better conditioned to make a consistent impact throughout the season, that would make a huge difference. Huff proved he can rush the passer with the New York Jets last season, but it is unknown whether or not he can play the run well enough to play every down. The Eagles are hoping Nolan Smith takes a step as well in his second year.

The Eagles have the talent, Fangio will have to make it work on that side of the ball. Luckily Johnson only has to face those pass rushers in practice.