The Philadelphia Eagles are having a great 2024 season. Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff berth and feels destined to play in the NFC Championship game. However, there is some trouble in paradise. Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown are rumored to be in a rocky patch of their relationship.

Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb addressed the rumors surrounding Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown on Monday.

“It's two grown men. If you got an issue, you come to me,” McNabb said per 94WIP Sports Radio. “Let's not go through the media[…]because now it blows up and[…]now what you said is out there in front of everybody.”

This answer prompted a harsh response from former Eagles WR Terrell Owens.

“Now this is interesting is coming from you,” Owens said via social media. “Not how I interpreted it but funny thing is, I agree with you on the idea of if you have issue with someone that you go to them and not the media.”

Owens then explained that McNabb should have followed his own advice while beefing with him during their careers in Philadelphia.

“But here’s the thing I ‘never’ had an issue with you but it’s known that you had an issue with me,” Owens continued. “So maybe you should’ve taken your advice here. Oh yeh…And we might have won Super 39 but that’s another story for another day.”

The Eagles lost to the Patriots 24-21 in Super Bowl 39.

McNabb believes Eagles are good enough to win the Super Bowl

Donovan McNabb may not have been able to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia, but he believes the current iteration of the Eagles can.

McNabb shared his confident take during the same interview on 94WIP Sports Radio on Monday.

“I think our team is good enough to win the Super Bowl. We can run the football, we run the play action, our QB is efficient. He's not turning the football over. We're picking up first downs either throwing or running. Things will get better as we continue.”

It is easy to understand McNabb's optimism. The Eagles are clearly one of the four best teams in the NFL heading into the playoffs. However, that does not mean they will have a cake walk to the Super Bowl.

The best-case scenario for the Eagles is securing the No. 1 seed and winning one playoff game to make the NFC Championship. Then they would likely have to beat the Lions for a trip to the Super Bowl. There, they would likely face off with either the Chiefs, Ravens, or Bills.

Philadelphia is capable of beating all of those teams listed above, so they definitely have a shot at winning it all.

Anything can happen in the playoffs. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 15 matchup against the Steelers.