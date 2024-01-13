The Philadelphia Eagles made a final AJ Brown decision for their upcoming playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown has been ruled out for Monday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown, who worked hard in his rehab to try to make it back this week, is out for Monday night’s wild-card matchup vs. the Bucs due to his sprained knee, per sources. Brown has made enough progress that, if the Eagles advance, he could return for the divisional playoff. But he’s out Monday night,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Eagles would love to have Brown back for a potential divisional playoff game. There was previously an outside chance of Brown returning Monday, but now Philadelphia will need to find a way to win without him.

Brown suffered the knee injury in Week 18. There were immediate questions about his status for the playoffs. After not practicing on Friday, however, Brown's chances of suiting up Monday continued to decrease.

Eagles will try to win without AJ Brown

AJ Brown finished the 2023 regular season with 1,456 yards receiving. He added 106 receptions and seven touchdowns. Brown was ultimately selected to his third Pro Bowl.

There is no question that Brown's absence will negatively impact Philadelphia. Fortunately, however, the Eagles feature a deep enough roster to still compete. They struggled to finish the regular season but the team's potential remains.

Jalen Hurts and the offense will obviously need to perform well. However, the Eagles' defense may ultimately determine how they fare against the Buccaneers. If Philadelphia can contain Tampa Bay's offense, the Eagles should find themselves in a position to earn a victory.