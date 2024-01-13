The Philadelphia Eagles have a crowded injury report ahead of Monday night's playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for their Wild Card Round matchup of the NFL Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Eagles looked to once again be a juggernaut throughout the first half of this season; however, Hurts and his teammates struggled mightily down the stretch, ultimately missing out on what looked to be a lock for another NFC East title and having to go on the road to start the postseason.

Making matters worse for the Eagles is the amount of injuries they're dealing with ahead of the Buccaneers matchup, and on Friday, the team got a mixed bag with the latest updates. On the positive front, Jalen Hurts, who sustained a finger injury during the Eagles' regular season finale, was upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. Meanwhile, receiver DeVonta Smith, cornerback Darius Slay, and running back D'Andre Swift also were full participants.

On the negative side of things, receiver AJ Brown, dealing with a knee injury, was once again held out on Friday, as were safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown, per Simmons.

The Eagles will certainly take all of the help they can get in what figures to be a hostile environment in Tampa Bay Monday evening. While neither team looked particularly dominant down the stretch of the season, the Eagles will hope that their veteran experience and perceived talent advantage (assuming all of their stars are able to play) will be enough to propel them into the second round.