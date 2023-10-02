AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles improved their 2023 record to a perfect 4-0 on Sunday with a win over the Washington Commanders. Brown put together a dominant performance against Washington, hauling in nine receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-31 overtime victory.

After the game, some fans were suspicious after it was revealed that Brown had been “randomly” selected for a drug test by the NFL, per Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Some fans noted the league's perceived history of immediately drug testing players conveniently right after they have a big game.

i'm starting to believe these aren't "random" anymore💀 — Brendan Walker (@BWalkerNFL) October 1, 2023

Sunday's performance was indeed a dominant one for AJ Brown. The most impressive of his nine catches occurred late in the fourth quarter, when he hauled in a contested touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to give the Eagles a 31-24 lead. Unfortunately, Brown didn't make the smartest decision immediately after the catch, earning himself a taunting penalty and giving the Commanders a free 15 yards on their ensuing drive, one which would culminate in a score to send the game to overtime.

Thankfully for Brown, though, the Eagles would win the game once they got there to improve their record to 4-0. Brown's performance on Sunday was a far cry from his quiet game against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago, during which he had a fiery exchange with Hurts on the sidelines, one that the pair have clearly put behind them.

The Eagles will look to make it 5-0 on the young season when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams on October 8 from SoFi Stadium.