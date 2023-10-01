The Philadelphia Eagles are coming out of Week 4 with an unblemished four-win record. Jalen Hurts went toe-to-toe with the Washington Commanders' secondary and they also had to deal with flashes of brilliance from Sam Howell. But, all of that was managed well by the Eagles. This insane overtime thriller even netted Hurts a record that only Joe Montana and Steve Bartkowski in the past 70 years.

Jalen Hurts being called a comeback king might start to be an understatement soon. The Eagles quarterback has now won all of his last five regular season matchups when they are down double digits. This puts him with all-time greats like Joe Montana and Steve Bartkowski after their win over the Commanders, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Every point had to count for the Eagles as they struggled early in the Week 4 game. Hurts helped their chances by a lot. He notched 319 passing yards and two touchdowns. Despite his opponent's tough secondary unit, he still darted 25 completions on 37 attempts throughout the four quarters and overtime.

This defied the odds in the tight matchup. The Commanders had more first downs and were more efficient in their plays for third down. Another huge reason for their victory was how much yardage they were able to get during the matchup. The Eagles got 6.2 yards per play and 415 total yards which were enough to overtake the Commanders who only got 4.9 and 365 in those same categories.

Hurts' success in the gridiron banks on his linemen as well. The Eagles only allowed three sacks which was relatively less costly than the Commanders who gave up five.