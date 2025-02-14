The Philadelphia Eagles finally get to celebrate their championship after falling short two years ago, making this victory that much sweeter. But for AJ Brown, there’s one thing he needed to get off his chest, sending a bold message to silence his doubters at the Super Bowl parade.

Expand Tweet

After joining the Eagles in a blockbuster trade, Brown faced criticism from those who doubted his character, calling him a “diva” and questioning whether he was more focused on his stats than the team’s success. Despite his impressive season—finishing with over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns—those critiques continued to follow him.

But in front of a crowd of ecstatic fans, Brown had the chance to address it all.

“They said I was a diva, they said all I cared about was stats… you can get all of those things wrong about me, but there’s one thing you can get right… I’m a f**king champion!”

The message wasn’t just about silencing the haters—it was about proving his worth and validating everything he’s worked for. For Brown, the Super Bowl was more than just a win for the team; it was a personal redemption. It was about showing that he’s more than the labels people placed on him.

While others focused on his attitude or his stats, Brown’s focus has always been on the end goal, victory. And in that moment, he stood as the ultimate proof that hard work, dedication, and a championship mindset can’t be overshadowed by negativity.

AJ Brown didn’t just win a Super Bowl—he shut down the doubters and cemented his place as one of the NFL’s elite receivers.