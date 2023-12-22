Rams WR Puka Nacua is on the verge of breaking Ja'Marr Chase's rookie receiving yards record and Jaylen Waddle's rookie receptions record

Puka Nacua has already had an outstanding rookie year, and now he's on pace to break season-long rookie records. Nacua broke records as soon as he came into the NFL, breaking the rookie single-game record for receptions with 15 in his first NFL game. Now, he has a realistic shot at surpassing both the rookie receiving yards and receptions records.

He helped get himself within reach after he put up nine receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown during the Rams 30-22 Thursday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints. After his sixth 100-yard receiving game of his rookie year, Nacua has 96 receptions for 1,327 yards and five touchdowns on the year.

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase currently holds the rookie single-season receiving yards record in the Super Bowl era with 1,455, which he set in 2021. To break Chase's record, Nacua needs 129 more yards over the next two games, per Ari Meirov. Meanwhile, Nacua is just nine receptions short of breaking Waddle's rookie receptions record of 104 catches. With two games left against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, those totals are well within his reach.

The fifth-round pick has surpassed all expectations, adding a much-needed threat to the Rams offense opposite of Cooper Kupp. His stellar Thursday night game has not just put him in record-breaking position, but in position to be considered for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as well. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been the favorite for much of the middle of the season, but if Puka Nacua continues on this track, he'll be deserving of some votes.