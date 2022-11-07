Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is apparently having a blast on Twitter Sunday night at the expense of his former team, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and regardless of the result, it’s clear that Malik Willis and Tennessee’s passing attack performed well below even the lowered expectations.

In fact, no Titans wide receiver had even recorded a catch in the entire game. Tennessee running back Derrick Henry was virtually everything the Titans had on offense, with rookie quarterback Malik Willis looking like deer in headlights in the pocket all game long. Enter the Eagles wideout who rubbed some salt into the wounds of the Titans’ attack.

Brown used to be the top guy downfield for the Titans with whom he played his first three seasons in the NFL. He was traded by Tennessee to the Eagles back in April for a couple of draft picks, one of which was used by the Titans to select wide receiver Treylon Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Speaking of Burks, the rookie wideout is on the injured list so he was not at all able to contribute in the Chiefs game. Robert Woods, Chris Conley, Cody Hollister, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine were all targeted by Willis, but none of those passes got successfully pulled down.

AJ Brown and the Eagles, on the other hand, barely have any problems on offense to deal with, so far this season. The undefeated Eagles are third in the league in scoring offense with 28.1 points per game and 10th overall with 242.3 passing yards per game.