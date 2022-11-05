NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick.

Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.

As for the Chiefs, they continue to rise in the AFC West standings with a (5-2) record. The Chiefs are fresh off of a win over the San Francisco 49ers 44-23 before having a bye last week. Now fully rested, the Chiefs are huge favorites are home and the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium will be electric.

Here are the Titans-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Tennessee Titans: +12.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans need to control the pace of this game with their run game. Derrick Henry had one of the best games of his career last week and it came at the right time. He ended with 219 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans and was the entire offense for the Titans last week. If they can continue to do what they do in the run game then they can cover this spread. The longer Patrick Mahomes is on the sideline the less time he will have. I know that is easier said than done but there is no better rusher in the NFL than Henry when he is on his game.

Defensively, shutting down this high-powered offense will be tough. They have a ton of options and Travis Kelce is the biggest factor. It’s not going to be easy containing him but they must top the run game. Mahomes and the offense will complete passes but it’s always harder when you are forced to throw it. Tennessee has a solid defense, especially against the run. If they shut that down then they will have a better shot at being in this game.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Similar to the Titans, the Chiefs need to establish some sort of run game. Tennessee has a good enough defense where they can stop Mahomes if they aren’t careful. Led by Kevin Byard, the Titans have a secondary that hasn’t allowed many yards. and are tied for 9th in the league with seven interceptions. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rookie Isiah Pacheco need to find a way to keep the defense guessing by taking advantage of their carries. The Chiefs like to do trick plays in the Redzone and if those two do their job they will reap the benefits of it.

It’s unclear if Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis will start on Sunday. Tannehill traveled with the team and is expected to be a game-time decision. Regardless of who starts, I’m stacking the box with seven to eight guys if I’m the Chiefs. I am not letting Henry beat me and doing whatever is possible to shut down the run game. If they stop Henry and the run then the Chiefs will cover this spread.

Final Titans-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs are coming off a bye and the Titans are playing very well right now. I expect both teams to continue to play well so if that is the case, then the Titans will keep this closer than a two-touchdown lead. Take Tennessee here as they are riding a big win streak.

Final Titans-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Titans +12.5 (-110)