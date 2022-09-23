Eagles star Brandon Graham’s honest take on difference between Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts, will be taking on former signal-caller Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Much of the chatter around the contest has focused on Wentz and the “revenge game” narrative- and vice versa for the Eagles. Naturally, many of the Eagles and Commanders players have found themselves answering questions about Hurts and Wentz.

As such, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was asked about their leadership abilities- and the pass rusher revealed the biggest difference between the two quarterbacks, per Chris Franklin of NJ Advance Media.

“I’m not saying that he wasn’t comfortable, but I just feel like they are two different guys with two different personalities,” Graham said. “For Jalen, it just kind of came a little more natural for him because being at Alabama, he had a bunch of five-star guys there, and they need direction, so most of the time, it starts with the quarterback.”

Brandon Graham said that Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz are “two different personalities.” The Eagles star noted that the leadership role “came a little more natural” for Hurts, who was asked to be more of a leader during his college days at Alabama.

Graham isn’t knocking Wentz, but he’s making it clear that the current Eagles quarterback is clearly more comfortable addressing the team than the previous one ever was.

Hurts isn’t too shabby on the field either, as he forced his way into the MVP conversation with a huge performance on Monday Night Football last week.

Now, he’ll get a chance to prove himself against the Eagles last starting quarterback. And Carson Wentz will get an opportunity to show the Eagles what they’re missing.