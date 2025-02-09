Carson Wentz is already a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles after he nearly won an NFL MVP there before going down with a knee injury in 2017. Nick Foles finished the job in the playoffs, and Wentz immediately became a champion very early in his career.

On Sunday, Wentz will either win his second title as the backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs or he will play a big part in the Eagles winning their second ring in this century. As it turns out, the Eagles' decision to trade Wentz is a big reason they have been able to build the roster that they have today, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Chiefs backup QB Carson Wentz has an indirect role in helping to assemble the roster that will try to prevent Kansas City from three repeating today,” Schefter wrote on X. “The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 3rd-round pick and conditional 2022 1st-round pick. The Eagles then used that 2022 1st-Round pick to execute a trade with the Saints that Philadelphia turned into AJ Brown, Jalen Carter and Cooper DeJean.”

Those pieces have been integral for an Eagles team that has been very good on both sides of the ball on their way to the Super Bowl this season. Carter has developed into one of the best defensive players in football, DeJean has been a revelation as a do-it-all defensive back as a rookie, and Brown has completely opened up this Eagles passing game with his ability to create explosive plays through the air.

Of course, that group will have a tough time slowing down a very efficient Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. That will be a heavyweight fight on that side of the ball between two of the best units in the league. The Eagles are certainly hoping that their two big stars that they got thanks to the Wentz trade play a part in bringing home a Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.