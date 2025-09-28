The Philadelphia Eagles' special teams unit came up with yet another big play to open up their Week 4 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sydney Brown blocked a punt in the first quarter of Philadelphia's game in Tampa Bay and ran 35 yards with it to the endzone for a touchdown to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead against the Bucs.

This marks the third time the Eagles have blocked a kick or a punt in the past two games.

The Eagles BLOCK the Buccaneers punt and return for a TD 😱pic.twitter.com/Jxn3V9CqLI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Philadelphia blocked two field goals in its 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Jalen Carter blocked the first of the two with 8:46 to go in the fourth quarter. He blocked the kick back to Joshua Karty who attempted to make a 16-yard pass for the first down and failed to give the Eagles the ball back. Carter taunted the Los Angeles sideline and was subsequently fined for it.

That blocked kick gave the Eagles the ball back, and they made the most of it with a 17-play, 91-yard drive that they capped with a four-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith.

Jordan Davis blocked yet another field goal on the final drive of the game. He broke through the Los Angeles line, blocked Karty's kick and returned it for a touchdown with no time left on the clock to seal the win for Philadelphia.

The 6-foot-6, 336 pound defensive tackle ran the football into the end zone with authority to walk it off.

The Eagles' special teams unit has been on fire lately, with Brown's blocked punt against the Buccaneers leading to yet another score, and it has legitimately helped Philadelphia win games at this point.

Philadelphia continues to be one of the league's most dominant teams since winning the Super Bowl in 2024, and they are winning games with style.