The Philadelphia Eagles have certainly perfected the Tush Push, and teams have not been able to stop it. Even when it seems like you may have stopped it, the Eagles find another way to convert, and that's what they did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles lined up in the Tush Push formation, but instead, they faked it as a run to Saquon Barkley, and he went in for an easy touchdown.

Not even the Buccaneers knew that play was coming, and that's what happens when a play like the Tush Push continues to be successful for them. Teams have tried to get the play banned because they think it can lead to injuries, but in a league vote over the offseason, they did not ban it. At this point, if teams want to get rid of it, they're going to have to find a way to stop it on the field.

The Eagles and Buccaneers came into the Week 4 game as two undefeated teams, and they also have had a lot of history between each other over the past few years. The Buccaneers have won the past two matchups against the Eagles, but it was Philadelphia who took this one, winning 31-25.

The Eagles have gotten some gritty wins this season, but that shows that they have the resilience that a championship team needs. In Week 3, they came back in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams and blocked a potential game-winning field goal to get the victory. In Week 2, it came down to the final minutes as they won the Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys came down to the final minutes as well, but they were able to walk away with the win. It looks like the Eagles will be the team to beat once again this season.