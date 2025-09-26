A few days ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles supported the Philadelphia Eagles amid incessant criticisms of the tush push. Now, another member of an opposing team defended the Eagles, particularly quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 33-26, in Week 3 to remain unbeaten. Hurts threw 204 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to complete their 19-point comeback win.

The 27-year-old Hurts has been repeatedly criticized for his passing game, with many claiming that he doesn't throw as well as other quarterbacks. Rams linebacker Jared Verse, however, couldn't disagree more.

“I know a lot of people go like, ‘Oh, he can’t throw. He’s only a runner.' The motherf***** can throw. He’s a f****** quarterback in the National Football League for a reason. I don’t know why people are saying that s***,” said Verse, as quoted by Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein.

Verse played well in their loss to Philadelphia, strip-sacking Hurts in the third quarter. He logged six combined tackles, including two for loss.

The 24-year-old Rams enforcer is only in his second season, but he's already seen enough to comprehend that Hurts is a terrific thrower.

So far, the reigning Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 479 yards at a career-best 71.4% completion rate. Against the Rams, Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-goal with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter to seal the gutsy victory.

With the Eagles' strong running game, Hurts isn't required to throw as much compared to other signal-callers. His dual-threat attribute also makes him a more dynamic and unpredictable weapon under center.

Hurts has simply brushed off the criticisms about his passing acumen, choosing to focus instead on leading Philadelphia to another deep run, especially since everyone wants a piece of them.

The Eagles will battle the Buccaneers on Sunday.