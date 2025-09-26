Jordan Davis was the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 hero when he saved the day against the Los Angeles Rams by returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown on the final play of the game. However, if you ask him, the credit goes to his Peloton.

Davis' 61-yard touchdown was easily the play of the game, as it came after he blocked Joshua Karty's game-winning field goal attempt. However, the 336-pound tackle is not as impressed with his play as fans were, crediting his success to his Peloton, according to Brooks Kubena of ‘The Athletic.'

EAGLES BLOCK THE KICK AND JORDAN DAVIS SCORES A TOUCHDOWN BECAUSE WHY NOT pic.twitter.com/XNcYthVUMm — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Davis has been working on his conditioning with his Peloton throughout the 2025 offseason. He believes the cardio bike has improved his physique and speed on the field.

As impressive as his conditioning was on the play, Davis' speed is what raised the most eyebrows. After blocking the kick, he reached a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour, the fastest for a 330-pound player since 2017, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Davis' touchdown capped off an incredible comeback victory for the Eagles. The Rams led by as much as 19 in the game, but Philadelphia scored 26 unanswered points to secure a 33-26 victory.

Jordan Davis' touchdown brings Eagles to 3-0 entering Week 4

The win improved the defending Super Bowl champions to 3-0 on the year, with each victory coming by a single score. The Eagles have already gone through the gauntlet, picking up their wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams.

The Eagles figure to have their hands full in Week 4, when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through three games, the Buccaneers are also 3-0, with each of their wins also coming by one score. Tampa Bay has ridden the hot hand of Baker Mayfield, who has led the team on a game-winning drive in each outing thus far.

Not only are the Eagles and the Buccaneers two of the hottest teams early in the year, but they are two of the best at squeezing out victories down the stretch. While Philadelphia is coming off a game-winning blocked field goal, Tampa Bay emerged victorious in Week 3 with a last-second kick.

The Eagles and Buccaneers will meet in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The game is expected to be one of the closest of the week, with Philadelphia only a slight 2.5-point favorite.