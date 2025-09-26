Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently appeared on the “Speakeasy” talk show and revealed his personal top five running backs in the league. Gibbs said, “So for me, Saquon, Derrick (Henry), right now, JT (Jonathan Taylor), I got David Montgomery.” Putting Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley at the very top says plenty about how much Gibbs respects his game.

.@Jahmyr_Gibbs1 lists his top 5 running backs in the NFL right now. 1: Saquon Barkley

2: Derrick Henry

3: Jonathan Taylor

4: David Montgomery

5: Jahmyr Gibbs What y’all think about his list? 👀 pic.twitter.com/9nUGWyLNYJ — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

What makes Barkley stand out isn’t just his numbers. He combines elite vision with breakaway speed and the kind of power that wears down defenses. He can turn a busted play into a chunk gain and double as a receiving threat, which forces opponents to game-plan for him on every snap. Barkley already owns a 2,000-yard rushing season and an Offensive Player of the Year award, proving he can carry an offense for a full season.

Even now, Barkley remains a nightmare assignment. Through three games this year, he has rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries while averaging over 3.3 yards per attempt. He’s also added 10 catches for 39 yards, showing how dangerous he is as a dual threat.

Article Continues Below

Gibbs, meanwhile, is making a strong case to one day join Barkley at the very top of these lists. After a breakout 2024 season with 1,412 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, he’s off to a solid 2025 start. Gibbs has 43 carries for 180 yards and three scores so far, plus 18 receptions for 73 yards. While his yards-per-carry number is slightly down, his quickness and receiving ability still stretch defenses every week.

By naming Barkley first, Gibbs wasn’t just offering flattery. He was acknowledging a gold standard. Barkley’s rare blend of power, agility, and hands makes him one of the most complete backs in the league, someone who can dictate coverages and open opportunities for everyone else on the field.

At the same time, Gibbs’ inclusion of his Lions teammate David Montgomery and other top backs like Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor shows he values versatility and consistency. But leading off with Barkley speaks volumes.

If Gibbs keeps producing, he might soon be in the same tier he currently admires. For now, though, Barkley remains the measuring stick, and Gibbs made sure everyone knows it.