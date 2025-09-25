The Philadelphia Eagles had a positive injury update to share about offensive lineman Lane Johnson ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson sustained an injury in the Eagles' nail-biting 33-26 victory over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. He had a stinger after a Tush Push during the Eagles' first drive of the game, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. He left the game after playing just 10 offensive snaps and didn't return, which put his status for Week 4 into question.

Johnson has taken the past couple of days to recover since the game, making a significant step towards returning to the field. The Eagles released their injury report from Thursday's practice session, showing that Johnson was a full participant throughout the day.

Five other players were on the injury report, showing Will Shipley as a full participant alongside Johnson.

What lies ahead for Lane Johnson, Eagles

Article Continues Below

It's a great step in the right direction for Lane Johnson, seeing the Eagles get back one of their most important linemen.

Johnson continues to shine as one of the top offensive tackles in the league at age 35. 13 seasons into his career, he has earned six Pro Bowl selections while landing on two All-Pro first teams. He's also done well in staying out on the field, playing all 161 regular-season games while helping the Eagles win two Super Bowls.

In the meantime, Philadelphia hopes to protect its 3-0 start to the season. They beat the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, proving their quality as one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Eagles will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Buccaneers on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET. After that, they will be at home when they host the Denver Broncos on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.