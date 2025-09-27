Even with all of the flak Jalen Hurts has been getting for a slow start to the season offensively, Ryan Clark still vehemently defended the Philadelphia Eagles star.

Clark stood by Hurts, saying on ESPN’s FirstTake that he would trust Hurts more than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield with the game on the line when the two star QBs face off on Sunday afternoon.

“At some point, we all just have to acknowledge that all he does is win games,” Clark said. “In his last 20 games, he is 18-2. He is 17-0 in games that he has started and finished. Cool. Baker Mayfield has three comebacks to start the year — it ain’t my fault they keep putting him in a bad position. It ain’t my fault that you gotta do it more. The point is, when you have to do it, do you do it? Do you do it well, do you do it at the highest level and can you do it in the biggest moments?

“All I know is I’ve seen Jalen Hurts in Super Bowls two times look like the best player in the world. That matters to me,” Clark said. “All I know is last week, we are looking at an offense that by Drew Brees’ accounts is boring — and I agree with him. It was running the football, it was not using A.J. Brown, it was not using Devonta Smith, but when they had to turn it up and actually dissect defenses and put the ball where it needed to be accurately, on time, with velocity, he did it every single time the right way.”

Hurts’ 479 passing yards rank 28th among NFL signal callers, but he has the Eagles standing at 3-0 as they look to pursue a second-straight Super Bowl. He answered the haters with his best performance of the season in Week 3 against the Rams, throwing for 226 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 33-26 thriller of a victory. All three of his touchdown passes came in the second half as the Eagles came back from a 26-7 deficit.

Hurts showcased that same talent level he had in last year’s Super Bowl, where he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-22 throttling of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark believes that Hurts is that kind of player, rather than one who has been consistently carried by a strong running game and a good defense. He wins games after all.