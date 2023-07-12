The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to seek vengeance after a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl last year. Going into training camp, tight end Dallas Goedert believes that the Eagles are in good shape thanks to the fact that Jalen Hurts is the best quarterback in the NFL, reports Barstool Sports.

Dallas Goedert wouldn't trade his QB for anyone pic.twitter.com/6SZocRtgRl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 12, 2023

A strong take from Dallas Goedert, although one that could be warranted after the MVP caliber season that Jalen Hurts put up last season. Of course, the actual MVP and last year's Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes could have something to say about that.

While Hurts had one incredible year last year, it is hard to argue that anybody is better than Mahomes right now. At 27-years-old, Mahomes already has two Super Bowl wins, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and two regular season MVP awards. Albeit Hurts bursting onto the NFL scene last year, he still has plenty of work to do in trying to catch up to all of these accolades.

Still, the Eagles should feel pretty confident behind Hurts going into this season. They were already arguably the most talented roster in the NFL before the offseason, and all they did was upgrade through the draft and other acquisitions. Some of the bigger moves were taking Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while later in the draft trading for Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

If the Eagles are near the top of the NFL again this year no one will be surprised. Dallas Goedert will be one of many who expect success, undoubtedly thanks to the confidence that he has in his quarterback Jalen Hurts.