For cornerback Darius Slay, it’s been a wild ride since the NFL Free Agency period began. It was reported the Philadelphia Eagles released Slay after three seasons with the team.

Afterwards, those reports were debunked, as it was said the Eagles never officially released the 32-year-old corner. News can travel fast, and there’s nothing like the corrections after a mishap in the 24/7 news cycle.

Now we know Slay is definitely staying in Philly, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting on the deal Darius Slay has agreed to with the Eagles. Schefter confirms the terms from his Twitter page.

“Numbers are in on Darius Slay’s expected extension: Slay agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $23 million fully guaranteed. The extension was confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” Schefter says.

In other words, it’s apparent Slay was never leaving Philadelphia. If anything, they swapped a few numbers around to make sure both parties were happy, and there seemed to be a mutual agreement on wanting to come together to get the deal done.

Slay was on the books for a base salary of $17 million in 2023, with a cap hit of over $26 million. This would have been the final season of a three-year, $50 million deal he signed with the Eagles in 2020.

With Slay coming back, it assures Philly will maintain their two starting corners from last season, in a defense that was critical to helping the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl last season. The team agreed to terms with James Bradberry Tuesday.

The veteran said he wanted to finish his career in Philly. With this contract extension, Slay is closer to that goal.