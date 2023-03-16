Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles fans were dealt some crushing news on Wednesday when it was reported that cornerback Darius Slay was set to be cut by the team after three seasons. Slay was unable to agree to a reworked contract with Eagles brass, leaving the team no choice to release him. But not so fast! Just as fans were preparing to say their goodbyes and speculate about who could replace the five-time Pro Bowler, reports emerged that the Eagles worked out a way to keep ‘Big Play Slay’ in Philadelphia.

Eagles Twitter got wind of it and they’re still buzzing about it. Here are the best reactions.

Eagles fans writing Slay’s farewell** Slay & Mrs. Slay: pic.twitter.com/XUF1O0K2pE — hurts4mvp every season (@EaglesStrictly) March 15, 2023

This is an accurate representation of what went down with Eagles fans and Darius Slay, as well as his wife.

Slay’s Eagles career was in the proverbial coffin, when he and the team’s brass found a way to rework Slay’s contract.

Reports emerged this past weekend that the Eagles had granted Slay permission to seek a trade.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That means that fans went from thinking he was heading out the door via a trade, to actually heading out the door via a release, to being back with the team.

Darius Slay back. A+ offseason from #Eagles so far — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 16, 2023

Gone for 12 hours and it still felt like too long! Starting the day off with news of Slay staying is the perfect start!#Eagles pic.twitter.com/h40ki0EiJO — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) March 16, 2023

It truly was the perfect way for some Eagles fans to start off their day.

The Philadelphia defense was expected to sustain some losses in free agency- and they have. The likes of Javon Hargrave, TJ Edwards, Kyzir White and Marcus Epps all departed via free agency.

But the Eagles were able to hold onto Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, James Bradberry, and now Slay. Philly fans have reason to be buzzing.