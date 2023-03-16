Philadelphia Eagles fans were dealt some crushing news on Wednesday when it was reported that cornerback Darius Slay was set to be cut by the team after three seasons. Slay was unable to agree to a reworked contract with Eagles brass, leaving the team no choice to release him. But not so fast! Just as fans were preparing to say their goodbyes and speculate about who could replace the five-time Pro Bowler, reports emerged that the Eagles worked out a way to keep ‘Big Play Slay’ in Philadelphia.

Eagles Twitter got wind of it and they’re still buzzing about it. Here are the best reactions.

This is an accurate representation of what went down with Eagles fans and Darius Slay, as well as his wife.

Slay’s Eagles career was in the proverbial coffin, when he and the team’s brass found a way to rework Slay’s contract.

Reports emerged this past weekend that the Eagles had granted Slay permission to seek a trade.

That means that fans went from thinking he was heading out the door via a trade, to actually heading out the door via a release, to being back with the team.

It truly was the perfect way for some Eagles fans to start off their day.

The Philadelphia defense was expected to sustain some losses in free agency- and they have. The likes of Javon Hargrave, TJ Edwards, Kyzir White and Marcus Epps all departed via free agency.

But the Eagles were able to hold onto Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, James Bradberry, and now Slay. Philly fans have reason to be buzzing.