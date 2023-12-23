Darius Slay takes accountability

Prior to the Philadelphia Eagles' most recent loss against the Seattle Seahawks, it was announced that the team would undergo a switch in defensive play-calling duties. Sean Desai was to be replaced in-game with the current de facto defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.

Being demoted is undoubtedly one of the worst feelings one can experience, which is why Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay sympathizes with Desai. In an interview, Slay took accountability, putting the blame on himself and the rest of the team for Desai's shortcomings.

“In my opinion, as players, I feel like it's our fault. We failed him,” Slay said, via CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.

Darius Slay on Sean Desai getting demoted. “It’s our fault. We failed him.” pic.twitter.com/vciTIlqZQE — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 22, 2023

The in-game change in defensive coordinators came as the Eagles entered their Monday night matchup against the Seahawks with two straight blowout losses to two league heavyweights, namely, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. However, the gamble made by head coach Nick Sirianni didn't seem to pay off, with the Seahawks emerging victorious in one of the most spectacular comeback games in recent memory.

Slay continued, emphasizing how he doesn't like seeing a person get demoted because of performance.

“…And that's the sad part about it, the fact that I don't like seeing a man get demoted because of performance. But this is an organization of production, and we weren't productive. Like I said, I feel like we all had a hand in that.”

The Eagles play the New York Giants this coming Monday, and Darius Slay can only hope that the team bounces back from their losing skid to avoid further situations similar to Desai's.