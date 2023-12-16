We're at Lumen Field to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles-Seahawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to end a 2-game losing streak as they head into the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks, who have lost four games in a row. We're at Lumen Field to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles-Seahawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Eagles fell 33-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Unfortunately, they fell behind 10-0 after the first quarter. It was 24-6 at halftime, with the Cowboys in firm control. Sadly, the Eagles could not rally. Jalen Hurts went 18 for 27 with 197 yards passing while rushing five times for 30 yards. Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift rushed 11 times for 39 yards. A.J. Brown has caught nine passes for 94 yards, while Devonte Smith had five receptions for 73 yards. Meanwhile, tight end Dallas Goedert had four catches for 30 yards. The Eagles committed three turnovers and lost the time of possession 36:36-23:44.

The Seahawks lost 28-16 to the San Francisco 49ers. Initially, they led 10-7 after the first quarter. But the Hawks trailed 14-10 at halftime. Ultimately, they got close, trailing only 21-16 after the third quarter. But the Hawks could not rally. Significantly, Drew Lock went 22 for 31 for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Zach Charbonnet rushed nine times for 44 yards, while Kenneth Walker rushed eight times for 21 yards with four receptions and 33 yards. Also, Tyler Lockett had six catches for 89 yards. DK Metcalf had two catches on five targets for 52 yards.

The Hawks lead the all-time series 12-7. However, the teams have not played since November 30, 2020, when the Hawks defeated the Eagles 23-17. The Seahawks are 7-0 against the Eagles under Pete Carroll. Also, it will be the first trip to Seattle for the Eagles since 2017.

Here are the Eagles-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Seahawks Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -3 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks: +3 (-105)

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles were the best team in the NFC. Now, they suddenly find themselves in a wildcard spot looking up at the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. They need their offense to mesh.

Hurts has passed for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing 126 times for 460 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also, Swift has rushed 178 times for 822 yards and four touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 208 yards and one score. Brown has remained elite, with 90 catches for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns. Also, Smith has caught 69 passes for 907 yards and six scores. Goedert is now at 42 catches for 440 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has struggled significantly over the past two games. Despite that, they still have some pieces that can make things happen. Haason Reddick has notched 24 solo tackles and 11 sacks. Likewise, Josh Sweat has tallied 24 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Nicholas Morrow has 45 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Fletcher Cox has nine solo tackles and four sacks. Darius Slay has 48 solo tackles and two interceptions but missed practice this week.

The Eagles will cover the spread if Hurts can get his arm and legs rolling and move the offense. Then, the defense must avoid getting gouged through the ground and pressure Geno Smith.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Smith is still questionable for Monday Night's game as he deals with a lingering groin injury. Ultimately, it has been a rough season for him as he has passed for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while dealing with injuries. Walker has also dealt with aches and pains and currently has 157 rushes for 634 yards and six touchdowns. Likewise, Charbonnet has not been fully healthy, rushing 95 times for 412 yards and one score. Metcalf has produced the usual numbers, catching 51 passes for 864 yards and seven touchdowns. Therefore, expect him to hit 1,000 yards by season's end. Lockett has 65 catches for 711 yards and four touchdowns. Likewise, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 49 catches for two 493 yards and two scores.

The defense has struggled to contain anyone over this losing streak. Thus, the unit must pick it up. Jarran Reed has tallied 24 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Also, Darrell Taylor has notched 12 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Jordyn Brooks is dealing with an ankle injury as he comes into this matchup with 57 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception. Likewise, Julian Love has 57 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can generate any offense and keep the Eagles' offense off the field. Then, the defense must contain Hurts.

Final Eagles-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

This is a golden chance for Carroll to show how good of a coach he is. Ultimately, both teams are struggling. But the Hawks will feed off their home crowd.

Final Eagles-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks: +3 (-105)