Drew Lock goes full Superman against the Eagles.

When the Seattle Seahawks needed a hero to save them from the verge of defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, Drew Lock answered the call. Making the story even better, the veteran quarterback didn't even know if he was going to start or not until kick-off.

It didn't matter for Lock, though. He was ready for whatever role the Seahawks wanted him to play, and that was evident after he pulled off the game-winning drive to lead Seattle to the 20-17 win.

With 33 seconds remaining in regulation and the Seahawks trailing the Eagles 17-13, Lock got the job done with an epic 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the right corner of the end zone. DK Metcalf deserves credit as well for the pair of incredible catches he made prior to the play, though there's no denying that it was Lock who made everything possible.

The 27-year-old signal-caller, starting in place of the injured Geno Smith, made a 10-play, 92-yard drive happen in less than 90 seconds. The Seahawks were rightfully rewarded for their tenacity, allowing them to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Week 15's Monday Night Football showdown was only Drew Lock's second start on the season. He also played in just three games prior to the outing, which makes his clutch performance even more impressive.

Several Seahawks fans couldn't hold back their delight to see Lock deliver them to victory, especially after everything he's been through–from a highly-touted pick and starter to becoming a backup QB.

“Drew Lock is the rare breed of extremely confident sigma chad. It doesn’t exist a lot in the NFL at QB. Even top QBs have confidence issues. Drew Lock always thinks he’s gonna win. Always thinks he’s the best QB on the field. Icon,” Jack McGuire of Barstool wrote.

A fan added, “TODAY DREW LOCK SHOWED THAT HE IS MADE TO COME BACK AND WIN BIG MATCHES.”

“Opportunity, Faith, Belief, and Perseverance pays off for SEA QB Drew Lock,” another commenter shared.

A fourth supporter added, “It feels so good to get this win, we needed it when it mattered most and if it wasn’t for Drew Lock and our receivers [I don't know] where we would’ve been. GO HAWKS.”

Lock certainly deserves to enjoy the moment. Hopefully, he gets another chance with the Seahawks to show what he can do.