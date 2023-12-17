See what drastic changes Nick Sirianni is making to his coaching his staff in the wake of back-to-back blowouts.

As the Philadelphia Eagles gear up for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, they're doing so with a new wrinkle on defense.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that defensive coordinator Sean Desai will be in the coach's box while senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia will call in plays to the team's “green dot” linebacker.

However, the move appears to be more than just an adjustment in responsibilities. There are conflicting reports that Desai has been removed from the team's defensive coordinator role and replaced by Patricia.

As of Sunday afternoon, it is merely a change in game-day duties, not staff assignments, according to Rapoport,

“Patricia has spent the bulk of the season consulting with all three phases of the Eagles club,” writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra, “But will take on a more significant role on defense down the stretch, given his depth of experience, particularly in the postseason.”

The Eagles' defense ranks 22nd among the NFL's 32 teams in Total Defense, with 353.9 average yards allowed per game and 39 touchdowns.

The 10-3 Eagles hold the fifth spot in the NFC playoff race but are coming off dismal defeats to the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL.com, the Eagles have allowed 33-plus points in three straight games for the second time in team history and the first time since 1967.

49-year-old Patricia won three Super Bowls as a coach — primarily on defense, for the New England Patriots from 2004-2017.

“Move on. Learn from your mistakes, said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after last week's loss. You know, just like it is, get the guys ready to play physically. Get the guys ready to play mentally. Have the right message for the week based off of what's going on. Manage the game well. [The] role's the same as it's always been, and now we're going through some adversity. And so adversity can do a couple of things to you. It can break you or it can make you way better.”