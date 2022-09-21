Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay came up with one of the most epic celebrations early in the new season after he decided to run across the field after an interception. Slay headed to the stands as he handed the football to Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden, who was in attendance to support the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The moment went completely viral as two of the biggest stars in Philly linked up in an epic moment. After the game, Slay admitted that he didn’t even know Harden was watching the game live until he saw the former NBA MVP on the jumbotron. Slay also described the conversation he had with Harden as he handed him the football (via Alastaire Talbot of Mail Online):

“He just said ‘much respect man,'” Slay told reporters. “He was shocked that I gave [the football] to him too but I told him ‘hey man you’re one of my favorites, respect your game.’ Shoot, I’m just looking forward to seeing him do the same thing. No going crazy.”

Harden then sought out Slay after the game to get the ball signed. Both players also posed for a couple of photos before parting ways:

Slay played a major part in the Eagles’ Week 2 victory over the Vikings. He had two interceptions in the game as Philadelphia beat out Minnesota, 24-7.

The Eagles get the Washington Commanders as their next opponents for Week 3. Philly has yet to lose a game this season, and they’re hoping to make it 3-0 on Sunday.