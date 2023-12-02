Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson always believed in the potential of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten off to an unbelievable start to the 2023-24 NFL season. The Eagles currently sit at an NFL-best record of 10-1 heading into Sunday's marquee matchup against their NFC rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, and Hurts recently made one of the biggest highlights of the season when he ran in an overtime touchdown to knock off the Buffalo Bills in comeback fashion last week.

One person who always knew that Hurts was special is former Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, who was a rookie Hurts' teammate during the 2020 season when Carson Wentz was the starter.

“You should ask Howie Roseman,” said Jackson, per Michael Davis Smith of NBC Sports. “I was lobbying for Jalen Hurts back when we had Carson Wentz at that time. When everyone was like, ‘Why would we take Jalen Hurts in the second round?’ I remember we were at practice and Jalen, he was the backup behind Wentz, we were sitting back, me, Howie, I think [former Eagles receiver] Alshon Jeffery, and Jalen was going versus the starting defense because when you’re the backup you go versus the ones, so sitting there watching him, I’m just seeing him slinging the ball and he’s making crazy plays, and I looked back at Howie and said, ‘Howie, I told you, that kid’s going to be special, man.’”

Hurts was drafted in the second round that season and has not looked back since he took the starting job two seasons ago, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last year and hoping the get the team over the hump and win the big game this year.