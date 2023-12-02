Kyle Shanahan gave the ultimate praise to Nick Sirianni as the 49ers tactician shared why he thinks the Eagles maestro is a good head coach.

Kyle Shanahan has nothing but respect and admiration for Nick Sirianni. That much is clear as the San Francisco 49ers head coach heaped tons of praises for the Philadelphia Eagles tactician ahead of their Week 13 showdown.

Before the 49ers take on the Eagles on the road on Sunday, Shanahan was asked about his thoughts on Sirianni and what makes him a good head coach. The 43-year-old coach didn't hold back in his praise for his Philly counterpart, especially noting the accountability that Sirianni has instilled in his team.

“Watching how accountable he has his team, how hard they play, the style they play. I love the commitment to the run game that they do on offense. I think that's one of the coolest things. It's not just that they're committed to the run, but they know what they're doing too,” Shanahan shared as he went more into detail of what makes Sirianni an incredible coach, via 49ers Webzone.

“They know how to use the quarterback as a runner. They know how the adjustments defenses have to make. Then they know when they are making those adjustments, how to use them as a pass. So I've got a lot of respect for him, just schematically in what they've done there. I don't know him the best, but [Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President, Communications] Bob Lange speaks very high of him, so he must be a cool dude.”

Kyle Shanahan couldn't have said it any better, and those who follow the Eagles constantly couldn't deny it as well. Nick Sirianni is a huge reason why Philly in on top of the NFL and has only lost once through the 11 games they have played so far.

Of course Shanahan will try his best to outcoach Sirianni when they meet in Week 13 this coming Sunday. Sure enough, it will be an interesting tactical battle between the two incredible head coaches. The 49ers are also one of the better teams in the NFL led by rising star Brock Purdy, and the Eagles will have to be cautious of him as well as they try to continue their dominance in the league.