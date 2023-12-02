Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is only trailing Jalen Hurts in the NFL MVP odds after Thursday Night Football win

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an MVP-type performance in their win over the Seattle Seahawks. Now the odds are reflecting it.

After his three-touchdown performance in the 41-35 Thursday Night Football win, Prescott has jumped from sixth to second in the NFL MVP odds with +380 odds, per FanDuel sportsbook. He only trails NFC East rival Jalen Hurts, who is leading with +190 odds. Patrick Mahomes now drops to third with +470 odds, while Lamar Jackson ranks fourth with +650 odds and Tua Tagovailoa is fifth with +850 odds.

The question is — should Jalen Hurts be leading the MVP odds race over Prescott? The MVP race is already questionable this season since non-quarterbacks like Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey have barely been factored in despite outplaying top quarterback candidates for much of the year. But between the two quarterbacks, Prescott is arguably playing better than Hurts.

Through 12 games, Prescott has completed 70.1% of his passes for 3,234 yards and an NFL-leading 26 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. Meanwhile, Hurts has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,697 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games.

Where Hurts has the advantage starts with his team's performance. The Eagles have the NFL's best record at 10-1 and have a great chance at earning the NFC's No. 1 seed. Assuming Philly wins the division, MVP voters may not want to give the trophy to the quarterback of a Wild Card team when there's another candidate on the division's top team. Especially, since Hurts beat Prescott “head-to-head.” Dak's odds could definitely improve with a win over the Eagles in their rematch.

Jalen Hurts has another advantage with his rushing stats. His passing stats don't measure up to Dak Prescott's, but he's also run for 410 yards and has 11 rushing touchdowns.