DeSean Jackson has officially called it a career, and his five-word retirement statement will surely fire up Eagles fans

Since he entered the NFL back in 2008, DeSean Jackson had been widely regarded as one of the top big-play threats in the league, which remained true in 2022 during his limited time with the Baltimore Ravens. And after an illustrious career, Jackson has opted to retire from the NFL and ride off into the sunset.

Jackson was a second round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2008, and would end up spending eight seasons of his career with them during two different stints. Jackson would go on to play for the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and the Ravens before he remained a free agent for the 2023 season. After failing to find a new home, Jackson has decided that it is time for him to hang up his cleats.

"I'll forever be an Eagle."@DeSeanJackson10, congratulations on your retirement and an amazing 15-year career.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3iXYSiYLmd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 29, 2023

Jackson finishes his career with three Pro Bowl selections, one second-team All-Pro honor, and a Super Bowl championship in 2022 with the Rams. His legacy, though, will be for his big-play threat, as Jackson was notorious for ripping off long touchdowns on a frequent basis. He has the most career touchdowns of 60+ yards with 26 in NFL history, and his five career touchdowns of 80+ yards are tied for first as well.

Even though he didn't play much with the Ravens in 2022, he still averaged 17 yards per catch with them, which was right in line with his outrageously high mark for his career. Jackson may not be a Hall of Famer, but his highlight reel will almost always get played by football fans based on the number of electrifying plays he pulled off during his time in the league.