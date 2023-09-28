The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver corps is looking better than it has in recent years. Zay Flowers was drafted in the first round and Odell Beckham Jr. was signed in free agency, giving Lamar Jackson some quality weapons. However, Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams has expressed his frustrations after the 1-2 start in Vegas, and now former NFL WR DeSean Jackson is pounding the table, calling for Adams to go to the Ravens.

‘Get Lamar Jackson, Devante Adams asap!!! @Ravens'

Adams was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL during his time with the Green Bay Packers and was then traded to the Raiders prior to the 2022 season. Last year, he finished with 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. Through the first three games this season, Adams has just 25 catches for 322 yards and three scores and is frustrated after the Raiders 1-2 start, which might not be a good sign for them going forward.

The Ravens adding Adsms would be a massive move, and he would instantly slot in as the WR1 alongside a loaded group of pass catchers, which also includes Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews. However, this is a pipedream scenario by DeSean Jackson.

If Adams does request a trade out of Las Vegas, it would take a massive package to land him. When the Raiders acquired him, they gave up first and second-round pick and immediately inked him to a five-year contract that made him the highest-paid WR in the NFL at that time.

Whether or not Davante Adams gets moved remains to be seen, but DeSean Jackson has big dreams for the Ravens.