The Philadelphia Eagles put together an encouraging 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and they are now preparing for their Week 2 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, which will take place on Monday Night Football.

While the Eagles have had some extra time to get ready for this one, concerns began to flare up when star wide receiver AJ Brown found himself on the injury report on Friday afternoon.

Brown starred for the Eagles in their season-opening victory (5 REC, 119 YDS, 1 TD), but he ended up being a limited participant in Philly's Friday practice due to a hamstring injury. According to head coach Nick Sirianni, Brown said he felt tightness in his hamstring during the session, which led to the Eagles proceeding with caution when it comes to their top pass catcher.

Nick Sirianni, Eagles playing it safe with AJ Brown hamstring injury

Brown's hamstring injury doesn't seem to be all that serious, but it's only the second week of the season. The Eagles are obviously going to proceed with caution moving forward as a result, as they don't want him to suffer a more serious injury so early on in the new campaign. The goal is for Brown to be playing his best football come the postseason.

As of right now, it doesn't seem like Brown's status for the Eagles' Week 2 action is in serious jeopardy, although it will be worth keeping an eye on his status moving forward. If Philly gets any inclination that Brown isn't 100 percent ready to take the field against the Falcons, they could decide to err on the side of caution and hold him out.

Sirianni's message regarding Brown's status isn't all that surprising, and Eagles fans should be relieved that he hasn't suffered a serious injury. However, it will be worth monitoring his status ahead of Philly's Week 2 action, particularly when it comes to their final practice on Saturday.

If Brown can't suit up, Philadelphia will be in a tough spot, but they have more than enough weapons even without him that they should be able to overcome Atlanta one way or another in their second game of the season.