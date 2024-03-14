Lavonte David, one of the most dominant linebackers in the NFL, has just signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 31-year-old has been a staple of the Buccaneers' defense since he was drafted in 2012, and his impact on the field is undeniable. Here, we will grade David's new contract and examine why it is a crucial signing for Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers' 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers experienced a tumultuous journey in the 2023 season. Despite starting strong with a 3-1 record, they encountered a rough patch, losing six of their subsequent seven games. Nonetheless, they rallied and concluded the regular season with a 9-8 record, securing a Wild Card berth. They even toppled heavy favorites Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round. However, their playoff journey ended in disappointment with a Divisional Round loss to the Detroit Lions. Still, the Buccaneers displayed promise and possessed a sturdy foundation for future endeavors.
Lavonte David in Tampa Bay
Lavonte David remains firmly rooted in Tampa Bay. The seasoned linebacker opted to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal valued at $9 million, potentially escalating to $10 million.
At 34, David boasts a Pro Bowl appearance, a first-team All-Pro nod, and a championship title. He achieved all of those during his tenure with the Bucs. He has consistently delivered impressive performances, never tallying fewer than 87 tackles in a single season. Even in his 30s, David remains impactful. This is evidenced by his contributions of 134 tackles (17 for loss), 4.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, five passes defensed, and a forced fumble across 15 games in the previous season.
Defensive Pillar
David notched his 10th consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That leads all active players with a career total of 1,035 tackles. That's an achievement that places him 11th in NFL history. He has, however, faced some injury setbacks in recent years. David has missed seven games over the past three seasons. Despite that, David played a pivotal role in Tampa Bay's playoff run, including a victory over the Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
Yes, retirement rumors swirled during the offseason. However, David ultimately opted to continue his career for at least another year. His decision to remain with the Buccaneers underscores his deep-rooted connection to the franchise where he has spent his entire professional career.
Grade: A
Done Deal
Lavonte David epitomizes the essence of NFL excellence. Serving as the linchpin of the Buccaneers for 12 illustrious years, his stellar performance rightfully earns him a lucrative contract. Jason Licht's decision to reward David isn't solely a nod to past achievements. Rather, it's a testament to his enduring impact and potential for future contributions.
In his most impactful season to date, David received an impressive 73.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Ranked 28th among 72 linebackers, his versatility shone through, evidenced by his ability to disrupt plays both in the box and in coverage. He held quarterbacks to a mere 93.6 passer rating. Should David maintain this standard of excellence, the Buccaneers' defense should gain a significant boost in the upcoming season.
Solidifying the Linebacker Corps
The return of Lavonte David secures the heart of the Buccaneers' defense. Without him, a notable void would have lingered, with no immediate replacements in sight. Sure, promising performances from young talents like Christian Izien, Calijah Kancey, and YaYa Diaby offered glimpses of potential. That said, David's absence would have undoubtedly impacted the team's defensive cohesion.
Although the Buccaneers retain the flexibility to address linebacker depth in the draft, David's presence allows them to focus on drafting high-upside prospects in later rounds. That's rather than being compelled to select an immediate starter with an early pick. Pairing a rookie with seasoned veterans would have posed challenges for a team accustomed to elite linebacker play.
Despite occasional challenges with Devin White, the dynamic duo of White and David arguably stood as the NFL's premier linebacker pairing for several seasons. Losing both would have marked a significant shift for a team seeking stability after a surprisingly successful 2023 campaign.
Fortunately, David's return affords the Bucs the luxury of deferring their linebacker concerns. This ensures continuity and stability as they embark on the upcoming season.
Looking Ahead
The Buccaneers made a very smart move by re-signing Lavonte David. The deal is a fair one for both parties, and David's impact on the field is undeniable. His leadership and experience will be invaluable to the young players on the roster, and his presence on the field is a game-changer. Overall, we give this contract an “A” grade. The Bucs made a wise decision by re-signing one of their best players to a fair and reasonable deal. The Bucs have a strong foundation to build upon for the future. As such, keeping David on the roster is a crucial step in that direction.