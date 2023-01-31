After watching the Cincinnati Bengals make the Super Bowl 56 last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts felt compelled to call wide receiver DeVonta Smith, to paint a vision of what they could be as a team going forward.

“Man, that could be us. We’re going to get there,” Smith recalled Hurts telling him.

Fast forward a year, and here are the Eagles, heading to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. As the realization of Hurts’ vision sets in, DeVonta Smith took to Twitter to show his teammate how much he appreciates him.

@JalenHurts love you bruddah ! 🖤 never stop believing ! https://t.co/o6QOWEVTN9 — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) January 30, 2023

If anyone knows something about believing, it would be Hurts. The third-year QB has had a journey to remember, taking him from Alabama to Oklahoma, before settling down in Philly. Through it all, he has heard doubts about his ability to be a bonafide starter in the NFL. The words have bounced off Hurts, and he’s now the quarterback of a team with a chance to win a championship, garnering a few MVP votes along the way.

The words, and the resilience, have not been lost on Smith, who was also Hurts’ teammate during their days at Alabama. Smith has also heard doubts about what he can do at a high level, with people saying he too short and skinny to be a great receiver. All he’s done is win the Heisman trophy in his senior season, and have 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Eagles.

Through it all, a bond has developed between the two, and Smith isn’t shy about showing his feelings on the friendship.