Philadelphia Eagles stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts were clearly excited about punching their ticket to the Super Bowl, but both players clearly still kept their business-like mindsets during the celebration, with each player echoing the ‘jobs not done’ mindset. But where did that mindset come from? Smith was asked that very question and responded with this answer, giving his- and Hurts’- alma mater, the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, a shout-out in the process, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

DeVonta Smith gave a wry smile and said ‘Bama’, indicating that the ‘jobs not done’ mindset comes from his- and Jalen Hurts- days playing for Nick Saban at Alabama football.

It’s not entirely surprising, given that both Eagles players got a taste of big-game experience during their respective careers with the Crimson Tide.

Saban, who has won six national championships, has an infamous, business-like approach to winning, as well as defending a championship victory the next season.

Saban’s 24-hour rule, where players and staff are only allowed to celebrate a championship victory for a day, is likely ingrained into both DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts’ minds as they continue this playoff run with the Eagles.

It’s an approach that has clearly worked for Hurts, Smith and the Eagles, who easily handled business against the New York Giants- 38-7- and San Francisco 49ers- 31-7- to put themselves just one win away from a Super Bowl victory.

One can bet that if the Eagles do finish the season off with a championship, one of DeVonta Smith or Hurts will likely be celebrating with the 24-hour rule in mind, Alabama football-style.