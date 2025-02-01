The Philadelphia Eagles will enter a huge media event when they fly to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. At that point, national and international media members will question players and coaches as they attempt to find key stories prior to the championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are still in Philadelphia, and quarterback Jalen Hurts has already started to face questions about the big game.

Hurts and the Eagles have experience against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, as the two sides met at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona two years ago. The Eagles pushed the Chiefs to the limit in Super Bowl LVII before they fell short by a 38-35 margin. In that game, the Eagles had the lead after three quarters and the game was tied until Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal with just seconds remaining in the game.

Hurts appears to carry that memory in the front of his mind, because he was unable to answer a question about his most vivid memory of that game. After hearing the question, Hurts thought about it for a moment and then gave a “next question” response.

When a team gets that close to winning the Super Bowl and falls short, it's clear that the end result is the most vivid memory. Hurts was able to answer the next question on what he learned from that trip to the Super Bowl.

“I can be a good influence on the guys that have not been there before,” Hurts said. “They can ask questions and that can open the door so everyone is that much closer when we go out there and experience. In the end, it's a business trip and it's an opportunity that we have.”

Eagles have an excellent 1-2 punch with Hurts and Saquon Barkley

The Chiefs have excelled at winning close games and most expect this Super Bowl to be another tight game.

Kansas City is attempting to win its third consecutive Super Bowl, and the Chiefs would be the first team to achieve that if they are successful.

However, Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley are likely to be very difficult to defend. Hurts completed 248 of 361 passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions during the regular season. He also demonstrated that he can make key plays with his legs as he gamed 630 yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns.

Barkley was the best running back in the NFL this season as the former New York Giant carried the ball 345 times for 2,005 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He had 17 rushes of 20 yards or more, and he is the league's best combination of power and speed at the running back position.