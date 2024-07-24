Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham confirmed to reporters at training camp that he will be retiring after the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, all spent with the Eagles, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

It was thought that this would be Brandon Graham's last year with the Eagles, and now we officially know that it will be as he confirmed the reports at the start of training camp. He will likely be an important leader for the younger players that the Eagles have on the defensive line.

Entering this season, Graham has 73 career sacks with the Eagles, and he hopes to add to that total this season. He is No. 4 on the Eagles' all-time sack list, three behind Clyde Simmons, according to Statmuse. Reggie White is way out in front with 124 sacks, while Trent Cole is second with 85.5.

Brandon Graham a key leader for young Eagles defense

Starting in the edge room, the Eagles got considerably younger with the trade of Haason Reddick and signing of Bryce Huff in free agency. Haason Reddick departs due to financial reasons, while Bryce Huff tries to build on a good pass-rushing campaign in 2023. Huff was more of a pass rush specialist with the New York Jets, and will likely be tasked with run defense responsibilities and more snaps overall with the Eagles this season. He hopes to develop into a well-rounded player and Graham could be a good player for him to lean on.

The other players in the edge room are Nolan Smith Jr., a 2023 first-round pick who the Eagles hope develops. Josh Sweat is still on the roster as well as Zack Baun. Jalyx Hunt was a later-round pick this year too.

Graham signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Eagles this offseason, and this will be the last year he spends with the franchise. The Eagles have some pieces on the defense, but need younger players to step up.

Also on the defensive line, Philadelphia is hoping that Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis live up to their draft stock. Jalen Carter had a strong first season, and it will be about being conditioned to keep up his performance in the second half of the season. He tailed off in 2023. Davis disappointed at times in 2023, and Philadelphia needs him to be a run stopper.

Along with the young defensive line pieces, the Eagles are hoping rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean can have smooth transitions to the NFL, as the secondary was one of the bigger questions entering the offseason.

Hopefully Graham can be a veteran leader for the young defense under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.