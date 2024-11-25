Kyren Williams has been a crucial piece of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense over the past two seasons, solidifying his role as the team’s workhorse running back. However, Williams has shown a recurring issue despite his production: fumbling at critical moments. This issue resurfaced in the Rams’ 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Williams fumbled twice during the game, losing one on the opening drive after the Rams reached the red zone. The turnover cost the team a prime scoring opportunity and set the tone for a difficult night.

Williams now has five fumbles in his last seven games this season, adding to the three he recorded in 2023. When asked about the problem during his postgame press conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave a brief but pointed response.

“That’s something we have to be better at, for sure,” McVay said.

McVay’s typically detailed answers were noticeably absent when addressing Williams’ fumbling issues, indicating his apparent frustration. Despite the setbacks, McVay showed unwavering trust in Williams as his lead back, evidenced by the limited opportunities given to backup Blake Corum, who had just one carry in the game. The opening-drive turnover was particularly frustrating for McVay. In his opening statement, he highlighted the impact of the early mistake on the game’s trajectory.

Rams lose on Sunday Night, turnovers were costly

“The turnover really hurt us, obviously,” McVay said. When pressed further, McVay elaborated on how the turnover affected the Rams’ momentum.

“It did take the – it was tough because I thought our offensive line came out ready to go,” McVay said. “I thought Kyren was hitting those holes and that play, you’re in scoring position already right there, felt good about some different options, and for us to turn it over there when we did, it was costly, for sure.”

The Rams were poised to strike first and gain an early edge against a tough Eagles team. Instead, the fumble shifted momentum and placed the Rams in an early deficit they couldn’t overcome.

Despite the fumbling issues, Williams remains McVay’s top option in the backfield. His usage in Sunday’s game, even after the fumbles, reflected that trust. However, McVay hinted that improvement is necessary moving forward.

For Williams, the challenge will be balancing his aggressive running style with ball security. Fumbling is one of the quickest ways for running backs to lose opportunities, and while McVay has not wavered in his support, patience could wear thin if the turnovers persist.

As the Rams prepare for their next game, Williams’ ability to protect the football will undoubtedly be a focus. For now, McVay and the Rams will hope their star back can clean up the costly errors while continuing to provide the dynamic play that has made him such an integral part of the offense.