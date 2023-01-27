For better or worse, Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for their unbridled passion when it comes to their football team. However, as proud Philly residents, they also do not take kindly to their culture being mocked, especially when it concerns beloved fictional hero Rocky Balboa.

Ahead of the Eagles’ NFC Championship showdown with San Francisco, the famous Rocky Statue was seen donning a 49ers shirt, according to NFL on CBS. The vicious enemy attack will surely not go unnoticed by the rabid local fans.

Each franchise has their own storied history in the NFL, and with both being led by breakout stars, the stakes of Sunday night’s game could not be much higher. The Eagles are already in a warrior’s mindset and did not need the extra bulletin board material 49ers fans (presumably) have just provided them. Hurts is looking to cap off an MVP-caliber season by definitively announcing himself among the best quarterbacks in the league. A Super Bowl trip and potential championship would probably do the trick.

Philly fans have had the hero of their fairy tale desecrated with enemy garb, but will now have the opportunity to expose the NFL’s resident Cinderella, Brock Purdy. The Eagles vaunted pass rush might stand the best chance to truly disrupt Mr. Irrelevant. Purdy has kept a cool head to this point, but a rowdy, and now insulted, full-capacity Lincoln Financial Field will be raining down on him.

The Eagles will hope their own prizefighter Hurts channels his inner Balboa this weekend, and that their opponent resembles a more sluggish Paulie.