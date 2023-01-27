The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. They will have to go through the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game but have talent all over the field. One such talent, Haason Reddick, will be bringing the heat as they look to get back to the big game.

Reddick is super intense, a part of the reason why he made his first Pro Bowl this season. Rookie Kyrn Johnson, his locker-room neighbor, revealed how intense he can get and what he says to pump up his teammates, according to Kevin Armstrong of NJ.com.

“I always hear him saying, ‘I can’t wait to kill somebody out there!’” Johnson said, via NJ.com. “This is an all-out bloody turf war for him.” Reddick has unleashed his potential in his first season with the Eagles. With 16.0 sacks and five forced fumbles, he led a special defensive line.

The 49ers’ offense has game-changers everywhere but is led by rookie Brock Purdy, who has mostly had it easy this season due to a somewhat weak schedule (during his time as a starter) and help from stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. Still, Purdy has answered the call very well and is playing with plenty of confidence.

The Eagles will task Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, and their star-studded defense with making life tough for the 49ers. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts, who will come into this game fully healthy, will look to put up the points.