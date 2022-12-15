By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Former Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach’s passing hit the sports world like hard, but it especially hit his current and former players like a ton of bricks. Gardner Minshew, current Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and former Washington State quarterback under Leach, spoke about the impact the late coach had on his life.

Here are Gardner Minshew’s words from his emotional tribute to his former head coach, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He was the first person I’ve ever been around who, just by the way he lived and how authentic he was, brings that out in the people around him,” Minshew said on Wednesday, his voice often cracking. “I never found myself more comfortable with myself than when I was with Coach Leach.

“The way he believed in me — that belief, that’s something that really resonates, and that’s something I tell any parent, coach, teacher. The best thing you can do for a kid is believe in him. And he did that for me, and it changed my life.”

Minshew said that Mike Leach “changed his life.” The Eagles signal-caller noted that he “never found himself more comfortable with himself” than when he was in the presence of the ex-Mississippi State football coach.

Gardner Minshew reiterated how important it was that Leach believed in him- and what that did for him both on and off the field.

The Eagles quarterback transferred to Washington State in 2018 after struggling for East Carolina for two seasons. He took off in Leach’s Air Raid offense, firing 38 touchdowns passes while throwing for nearly 5,000 yards.

His success under Leach helped him get drafted to the NFL.

And Gardner Minshew wanted to pay tribute to the man who believed in him.