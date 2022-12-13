By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Illinois Fighting Illini after the passing of head football coach Mike Leach, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what coach Leach would expect them to do,” Mississippi State interim Athletic Director Bracky Brett told ESPN.

Mike Leach passed away on Monday night after he was rushed to University of Mississippi Medical Center. He suffered a “personal health issue” that kept him in critical condition on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett stepped in as the team’s interim head coach before the ReliaQuest Bowl, giving the 36-year-old his first-ever head coaching job just 11 years after he signed on as a graduate assistant for San Diego State University.

The Arnett-led Mississippi State football defense placed first in the Southeastern Conference in interceptions with 14, first in interceptions returned for a touchdown with three and second in total tackles with 879. The Bulldogs tied with the Mississippi Rebels with 24.2 points allowed per game and allowed 350.3 total yards per game, playing a key part in earning an 8-4 record in the 2022 season.

Former Texas Tech quarterback and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury released a statement on his former coach and mentor on Tuesday morning.

“There is no way I would be where I am today if not for Mike Leach and everything he taught me about the game,” Kingsbury wrote. “Truly one of the most innovative offensive minds in football, he was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a friend and one of the most special people I have ever met. My heart goes out to Sharon, the Leach family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

“Our sport was better because of Mike Leach and is far less interesting without him.”