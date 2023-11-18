Jalen Carter was accused of shoplifting at Target this week, and the Eagles standout rookie recently addressed the incident

Jalen Carter fell to the Philadelphia Eagles at the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has been the steal that everyone thought he would be on the field early on in his career. The problem, though, is that Carter just cannot seem to find a way to stay out of trouble off the field, and he now finds himself in the middle of a strange stealing incident at Target.

Carter has already racked up four sacks, five tackles for a loss, and two fumbles forced through the first eight games of his career, adding to an already dominant Eagles defensive line. The young defensive tackle from Georgia was recently accused of stealing from a local Target, though, and when asked about what happened, Carter didn't have too much to say.

“It was probably just a misunderstanding. I don’t really know too much about it.” – Jalen Carter, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Jalen Carter cannot seem to avoid controversy

The main reason why Carter fell to the Eagles in the first place was due to his involvement in a fatal car crash during his time at Georgia, which ended up scaring some teams off. Carter was believed by many to be the top overall prospect in the 2023 draft class, but his off-field concerns caused his stock to plummet.

While Carter has been everything Philadelphia could have hoped for on the field, his off field concerns continue to be something the team has to monitor. While this situation appears to have been diffused without much hassle, it's not a great sign to see Carter, who already faced some questions about his character, being involved in another shady incident so early in his career.