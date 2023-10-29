AJ Brown has been absolutely dominant during his team's battle with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Unfortunately, his superlative individual effort could be marred by an injury to Philadelphia Eagles teammate Jalen Carter.

Carter, arguably the best defensive rookie in the NFL this season, left Philadelphia's Week 8 battle with Washington in the third quarter due to a back injury. He's currently listed as questionable to return.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter entered Sunday's action with three-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles and two stuffs, numbers that fail to convey the extent of his impact while drawing semi-regular double-teams and wreaking general havoc on the interior of Philadelphia's defensive line. The 6'3, 314-pounder has supremely impressed his teammates this season, his play even leaving Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to invoke the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We won't put him in Canton yet. He's got to just keep going each and every day and getting better, and it's about consistency,” he said of Carter in mid-October, per ESPN's Tim McManus. “He's got the ability to do it. He's just got to be consistent with it, and that's by working hard and growing each day.”

AJ Brown could also have a future in Canton based on his historic start to the 2023 season and epic performance against Washington. He caught his first eight targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns, embarrassing Commanders defenders with a pair of ridiculous leaping catches in the left side of the end zone. The two-time Pro Bowler is now the only player in NFL history to notch at least 125 yards receiving in six straight games.

AJ BROWN UNREAL TD CATCH 🤯pic.twitter.com/YOBxwYpQxr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

AJ Brown with another INCREDIBLE TD catch 😱 The Eagles have tied up the game 🍿pic.twitter.com/feaRDb43eq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

The Eagles, 6-1, meet the Dallas Cowboys next week.